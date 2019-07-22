Acharya Devvrat takes oath as new Gujarat governor

Acharya Devvrat was on Monday sworn in as the new governor of Gujarat.

Devvrat, 60, was administered the oath of office by Gujarat High Court's acting Chief Justice Anant S Dave at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Devvrat, who is the 20th governor of Gujarat, took the oath in Sanskrit.

Outgoing Governor O P Kohli, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, several cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officers were present at the function.

Before assuming charge as governor of Gujarat, Devvrat held the gubernatorial post in Himachal Pradesh.

Devvrat, who has been associated with the Arya Samaj, earlier served as the principal of a 'gurukul' (traditional school) at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

A post-graduate in Hindi, he has over 30 years of experience in academics and administration.

He is known for his work towards spreading the Indian culture and Vedic values across the world, and promoting education for girls.

