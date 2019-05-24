Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee loses to BJP in Bankura

-
ALSO READ
SC allows Ex-TMC MP to enter WB's Bishnupur constituency for filing nomination for LS polls
Ex-TMC MP moves SC against HC order banning his entry in WB's Bankura district
SC allows ex-TMC MP Saumitra Khan to enter Bishnupur constituency to file nomination
TMC says party MP who joined BJP already 'expelled'
Congress MP Mausam Noor switches over to TMC
-
BJP's Subhas Sarkar wrested the Bankura Lok Sabha seat on Thursday from the Trinamool Congress by defeating state minister Subrata Mukherjee by 1,74,333 votes.
The BJP candidate managed 6,75,319 votes, while Mukherjee, a veteran in state politics and senior member of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, got 5,00,986 votes.
In the Maldaha Uttar seat, BJP's Khagen Murmu, who switched sides months ago from the CPI(M), won the elections by defeating TMC's Mausam Noor by a margin of 84,288 votes.
Murmu polled 5,09,524 votes and Noor got 4,25,236.
Noor, a member of the ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury family, jumped to the TMC from the Congress months ahead of the elections.
In the Coochbehar seat, BJP's Nisith Pramanik got the better of his nearest rival, TMC's Paresh Chandra Adhikary, by 54,231 votes.
Pramanik, a former TMC youth leader, polled 7,31,594 votes, while Adhikary got 6,77,363 votes.
BJP's Jagannath Sarkar won the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Rupali Biswas, wife of MLA Satyajit Biswas who was killed earlier this year, by a margin of 2,33,428 votes.
Sarkar polled 7,83,253 votes, while Biswas got 5,49,825 votes.
In Mathurapur, TMC candidate Choudhury Mohan Jatua defeated BJP's Shyamaprasad Halder by 2,03,974 votes.
Jatua, the sitting MP, got 7,26,828 votes and Halder bagged 5,22,854 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU