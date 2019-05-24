JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Punjab CM intends to change Sidhu's portfolio
Business Standard

Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee loses to BJP in Bankura

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

BJP's Subhas Sarkar wrested the Bankura Lok Sabha seat on Thursday from the Trinamool Congress by defeating state minister Subrata Mukherjee by 1,74,333 votes.

The BJP candidate managed 6,75,319 votes, while Mukherjee, a veteran in state politics and senior member of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, got 5,00,986 votes.

In the Maldaha Uttar seat, BJP's Khagen Murmu, who switched sides months ago from the CPI(M), won the elections by defeating TMC's Mausam Noor by a margin of 84,288 votes.

Murmu polled 5,09,524 votes and Noor got 4,25,236.

Noor, a member of the ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury family, jumped to the TMC from the Congress months ahead of the elections.

In the Coochbehar seat, BJP's Nisith Pramanik got the better of his nearest rival, TMC's Paresh Chandra Adhikary, by 54,231 votes.

Pramanik, a former TMC youth leader, polled 7,31,594 votes, while Adhikary got 6,77,363 votes.

BJP's Jagannath Sarkar won the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Rupali Biswas, wife of MLA Satyajit Biswas who was killed earlier this year, by a margin of 2,33,428 votes.

Sarkar polled 7,83,253 votes, while Biswas got 5,49,825 votes.

In Mathurapur, TMC candidate Choudhury Mohan Jatua defeated BJP's Shyamaprasad Halder by 2,03,974 votes.

Jatua, the sitting MP, got 7,26,828 votes and Halder bagged 5,22,854 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 01:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements