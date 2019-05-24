Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee loses to BJP in Bankura

BJP's Subhas Sarkar wrested the Lok Sabha seat on Thursday from the Trinamool by defeating by 1,74,333 votes.

The BJP candidate managed 6,75,319 votes, while Mukherjee, a veteran in state and senior member of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, got 5,00,986 votes.

In the Maldaha Uttar seat, BJP's Khagen Murmu, who switched sides months ago from the CPI(M), won the elections by defeating TMC's Mausam Noor by a margin of 84,288 votes.

Murmu polled 5,09,524 votes and Noor got 4,25,236.

Noor, a member of the ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury family, jumped to the TMC from the months ahead of the elections.

In the Coochbehar seat, BJP's got the better of his nearest rival, Chandra Adhikary, by 54,231 votes.

Pramanik, a former TMC youth leader, polled 7,31,594 votes, while Adhikary got 6,77,363 votes.

BJP's Jagannath Sarkar won the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Trinamool candidate Rupali Biswas, wife of MLA who was killed earlier this year, by a margin of 2,33,428 votes.

Sarkar polled 7,83,253 votes, while Biswas got 5,49,825 votes.

In Mathurapur, TMC candidate defeated BJP's Shyamaprasad Halder by 2,03,974 votes.

Jatua, the sitting MP, got 7,26,828 votes and Halder bagged 5,22,854 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)