JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Court summons Jairam Ramesh, Caravan's editor, reporter on Apr 25 in Vivek Doval's defamation plea

Hyundai reports 1.6 pc decline in February sales
Business Standard

Bezbaruah reappointed Tea Board chairman

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The Commerce Ministry has reappointed P K Bezbaruah as the chairman of Tea Board for a period of three years, a notification has said.

Bezbaruah, the owner of Bokahola Tea Company in Assam, was earlier appointed as chairman of Tea Board as its first non-IAS officer.

His mew term began from February 19, 2019, the mortification said.

Before the end of his first term as chairman, Bezbaruah had urged the Indian tea industry to explore export opportunities in the vast Chinese market.

Bezbaruah was also instrumental in initiating a revamp of the old electronic auctioning system. The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore has been assigned to do the task.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements