PTI Exclusive: US seeks information on Pakistan's potential misuse of F-16s

The US is seeking more information from on the potential misuse of American-made fighter jets by it against in violation of the end-user agreement, the State Department has said.

The on Thursday displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence to "conclusively" prove that deployed US-manufactured fighter jets during an aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in after India's anti-terror operation in Balakot.

on Wednesday categorically said that no fighter jets were used and denied that one of its planes had been downed by the

"We are aware of these reports and are seeking more information," a State Department told when asked about report that Pakistan has violated end-user agreement with the in this week's border clash with

"Due to non-disclosure agreements in Foreign Military Sales contracts, we cannot discuss the specifics of end user-agreements contained within," Lt Col Kone Faulkner, a Defense Department told

The United States, which is the largest seller of high- globally, has a strong end-user monitoring agreement, and as a matter of practice takes all allegations of misuse of defense articles very seriously.

But before making any judgement or arriving at any conclusion, it needs to establish some facts on the ground, if there has been any violation by Pakistan to the F-16 end-user agreement it signed with the

Publicly available documents reveal that US has imposed nearly a dozen restriction on Pakistan related to its use of F-16.

During a Congressional hearing on July 20, 2006, the then for Political Military Affairs, had told lawmakers that the has "very carefully considered" the potential risks of the diversion of US technology and equipment."



While the exact details of the restrictions were discussed in a closed-door session, and thus remains classified, Miller then broadly outlined some of the restrictions, which he said were over a "dozen new and unprecedented elements" of the security plan for Pakistan.

Miller then told lawmakers that the security provisions also include semi-annual inventories of all F-16 equipment and munitions, including related technical data, and more frequent inventories for other systems.

"There is a two-man rule, so to speak, for access to this equipment and restricted areas, and F-16 flights outside of Pakistan or participation in exercises and operations with third nations must be approved in advance by the United States government," the then top State Department said, according to the transcripts of the hearing.

