BJP lawmakers exchange blows at dist planning panel meet

Two elected representatives of the ruling came to blows during the district planning committee meeting here Wednesday evening in full public

The incident took place when the planning committee meeting was underway at the collectorate in the presence of in-charge of the district,

The party state took "serious" cognisance of the incident and summoned both the lawmakers to the state capital.

"I have taken serious cognisance of the incident and have summoned both of them to Disciplinary action will take as per the party discipline," said Pandey.

"The incident is 'ashobhniya' (indecent) and 'amaryadit' (indignified)," he added.

MP from Sant Kabir Nagar and MLA from Mehdawal, Rakesh Baghel, got involved in a verbal duel over taking credit for a newly laid road during the district planning panel meet.

After a brief exchange of words, laced with abuses, both came to blows with one of them using a shoe to thrash the other, leaving officials and party leaders stunned.

The video clip of the incident surfaced on TV channels.

A senior police official present in the meeting intervened to pacify the two and restore order as tempers ran high.

In the meantime, Tandon, the state medical education minister, left the place.

The video shows Tripathi getting furious, complaining that his name was missing from the foundation stone for a road in the district's Mehdawal area.

Asked to comment, district said, "The called me and told me about the clash between the MP and the MLA during the meeting as I was somewhere else. The state BJP also asked me about the incident.

