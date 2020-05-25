Bhubaneswar city bus service to resume from Tuesday

After almost a gap of two



months, the city bus service will resume operation in Odishas state capital from Tuesday, officials said.

The "Mobus" service run by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume from Tuesday, an official said.

"Initially buses will operate in 7 routes of Capital Region from 7 am to 7 pm. To start with, we will operate non- AC buses. We will keep adding more number of buses and routes over a period of time," said Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager, CRUT.

The buses will not carry any standing passenger and all crew members have been instructed not to allow the passengers to board the buses if all the seats are occupied, she said.

Wearing of mask is compulsory for all the passengers, Mahapatra said, adding that the "Mobus" will have the policy of "No mask, no entry". She appealed all the commuters to take precautions while commuting in MoBus. They are requested to carry sanitizers as well, she said



Passengers are also requested to tender exact change to purchase ticket in order to minimise cash transaction, Mahapatro said, adding that it is imperative to use contactless method over cash to avoid human-to-human contact.

"We intend to digitise the commute in the near future. Soon we will introduce QR code and tap & pay card to facilitate cashless transaction. This will allow a hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuter in the times of COVID- 19," Mahapatro said.

Cleaning and disinfection of Mo buses are being done on a daily basis as per standard procedure in the interest of passengers and staff deployed in the buses.

