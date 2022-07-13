US president Biden lands in Israel, jittery about Iran nuke programme

-
ALSO READ
Iran's nuclear chief exudes confidence over ties IAEA
EU envoy held talks in Tehran amid hopes to restore nuclear agreement
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
Iran won't give up on regional presence, nuclear program: Top leader
-
US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday to open the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency, a whirlwind four-day trip in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials.
Biden will be officially welcomed during a ceremony in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and receive a briefing on Israel's Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defence systems. He'll later make his way to Jerusalem for a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to Holocaust victims in World War II.
Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank.
He will then fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- a first for a US president -- on Friday for talks with Saudi officials and Gulf allies attending a summit in the port city.
Biden is expected to use the trip to urge the Israelis and Saudis to work closer together amid growing concerns about Iran's nuclear programme. He'll also look to press the Saudis and other oil-producing Gulf allies to pump more oil as drivers around the world are feeling the pinch of elevated gas and food prices in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU