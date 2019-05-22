Guj: Results may be delayed by 3-4 hrs due to VVPAT counting

Election authorities said Wednesday that declaration of results of 26 seats in may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours due to counting of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips.

VVPAT slips of five randomly selected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted in every Assembly segment after EVM votes are counted, said the state's Electoral Officer S

Each of the 26 seats has six to seven assembly segments.

If the slips and EVM data do not match, count of VVPAT slips will be taken into consideration, said Krishna.

"Due to this exercise, declaration of final results may get delayed by around 3 to 4 hours...trends will be out by afternoon. Only formal declaration would get delayed. Final results may come late in the evening," Krishna told

Counting of votes for 26 seats and four Assembly seats (where by-polls were held) in the state will start across 28 centers from 8 am, involving over 8,000 counting staff.

Polling was held in a single phase on April 23, recording a turnout of 64.11 per cent, the highest in the state since 1976 when there was around 63.77 voting.

expressed confidence that the BJP will retain all the 26 seats in the state.

"There is a Modi 'wave', people of the state are enthusiastic to make Modi again. The results are certain," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

claimed his party will win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The results of will surprise all," he said.

In the 2017 state Assembly polls to 182 seats, the won 77 seats while the BJP bagged 99 and retained power with a slender majority.

The main contenders from the BJP in Lok Sabha polls this time are (from Gandhinagar seat) and (Dahod).

The has fielded former from Anand and its of opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani from Amreli Lok Sabha seats.

