Bill Skarsgard to headline true-crime drama 'Gilded Rage'

"It" star is set to play the lead role in true-crime drama "Gilded Rage".

is directing the film from his own script, reported Variety.

and are producing the project via their Nine Stories banner along with of Conde Nast Entertainment.

The movie is based on Benjamin Wallace's article about the infamous murder of Thomas Gilbert Sr, whose death was originally believed to be a suicide until an investigation proved otherwise.

Skarsgard will play Thomas Gilbert Jr, who was arrested for the crime and is still awaiting trial to this day. Gilbert originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but he has resisted subsequent plea deals, while his mother foots the bill for his defense.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)