HRD minister tables Bill in Lok Sabha to set up central Sanskrit varsities

Taking steps to develop mining sector, formulating new mineral policy: Govt
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A bill to set up central Sanskrit universities was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill, moved by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', seeks to convert three Sanskrit deemed universities presently functioning in the country into central universities.

The three Sanskrit deemed universities that will be converted into central universities include the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in New Delhi and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati.
Wed, December 11 2019. 13:45 IST

