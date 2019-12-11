HRD minister tables Bill in Lok Sabha to set up central Sanskrit varsities

A bill to set up central Sanskrit was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill, moved by Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', seeks to convert three Sanskrit deemed presently functioning in the country into central

The three Sanskrit deemed universities that will be converted into central universities include the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in New Delhi and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati.