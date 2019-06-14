Biocon's biologics facilities in Bengaluru receive GMP compliance certificate from EMA

Ltd Friday said it has received good from the (EMA) for its biologics facilities in Bengaluru.

The has received the certificate for its and drug substance facilities at Park, Bengaluru, the company said in a filing to BSE.

These facilities, used for the manufacture of Biocon's portfolio of biosimilars, were inspected by the European agency in March 2019, a said in a statement.

"This was a surveillance inspection of our existing and drug substance facilities and a pre-approval inspection of our additional manufacturing line," the statement added.

This certification will enable the company to continue addressing the growing needs of patients in the EU markets and enhance access to its high quality biosimilars, it said.

"We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance," it added.

Shares of were trading at Rs 248 per scrip on BSE, down 3.28 per cent from the previous close.

