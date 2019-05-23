BJP ahead in both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh

-
The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Election officials said on Thursday.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is leading by a margin of 71,239 votes in Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency against his nearest rival former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress.
Rijiju had won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 41,738 votes.
In the Eastern Parliamentary seat, Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading by a margin of 33,097 votes against his nearest rival Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress.
Congress candidate Ninong Ering had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
