BJP ahead in both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

The BJP is leading in both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Election officials said on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is leading by a margin of 71,239 votes in Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency against his nearest rival former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki of the Congress.

Rijiju had won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 41,738 votes.

In the Eastern Parliamentary seat, Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading by a margin of 33,097 votes against his nearest rival Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress.

Congress candidate Ninong Ering had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

