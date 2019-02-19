West Bengal aims to skill six lakh people every year

-
ALSO READ
Association hails WB govt notification on Bengali films
EIMPA asks govt to increase service charge for single screens
Shaan, Arijit get Bengal government music award
WB govt working on ease of delivering services: Sen
West Bengal govt's approach towards women is 'disastrous': Maneka hits out at Mamata
-
The West Bengal government is aiming to impart skill-based training to six lakh people every year to create a talent pool in the state.
The government would provide such training through its polytechnics, ITIs and private institutes, the state's minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Training, Purnendu Basu, said Tuesday at a MCCI event here.
He said the target is to increase the number each year by 10 per cent.
Basu said the state government's flagship scheme 'Utkarsh Bangla' has helped in broadening the canvas of the skill eco-system, and allowed convergence of various departments.
The 'Utkarsh Bangla' programme was started with an aim to provide vocational training to unemployed people.
The Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) is the nodal department for conducting all skill development activities in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU