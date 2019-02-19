West Bengal aims to skill six lakh people every year

The West government is aiming to impart skill-based training to six lakh people every year to create a talent pool in the state.

The government would provide such training through its polytechnics, ITIs and private institutes, the state's for Skill Development, Technical Education and Training, Purnendu Basu, said Tuesday at a MCCI event here.

He said the target is to increase the number each year by 10 per cent.

Basu said the state government's flagship scheme 'Utkarsh Bangla' has helped in broadening the canvas of the skill eco-system, and allowed convergence of various departments.

The 'Utkarsh Bangla' programme was started with an aim to provide vocational training to unemployed people.

The (PBSSD) is the nodal department for conducting all skill development activities in West

