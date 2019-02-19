25 Lankan fishermen held for fishing in Indian waters

Twentyfive Sri Lankan fishermen have been arrested and five Lankan fishing boats seized for allegedly fishing illegally in Indian waters about 90 km off in Tamil Nadu, the said Tuesday.

The CG was maintaining strict vigil following the recent Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In a statement, the CG said the boats were carrying 4,200 kg of Tuna fish illegally caught from the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"All the apprehended boats were brought to Karaikal harbour for joint investigation by relevant security agencies," the statement said.

In the light of recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, it said security and surveillance in the maritime waters has been beefed up to foil "anti-national" elements gaining access to coastal areas.

"As a result of strict vigil and extensive patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), CG Ship Shaurya apprehended five Sri Lankan fishing boats along with 25 crew who were fishing illegally in the Indian Waters about 90 kilometers off Nagapattinam," it said.

According to the CG, the fishermen were arrested on Monday.

