BJP claims its party worker killed in Howrah for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

The BJP claimed on Monday that a supporter of the party was strangulated to death allegedly for chanting " Ram" by workers of the in the state's district.

Though police confirmed the death of 43-year-old Samatul Doloi, whose body was found in a field at Sarpota village under Amta Police Station limits, officers were tight-lipped about the cause of the death.

He had gone to attend a function on Sunday night but did not return home. His body with a noose around the neck was found on Monday morning, locals sources said.

BJP's rural president claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by workers for chanting " Ram".

Denying the charge, MLA said the truth will come out in an impartial probe.

Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool twice last month over people chanting ' Ram' at her motorcade.

On Saturday, at least three men were killed in North 24 district in clashes between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

