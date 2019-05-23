BJP confident of a clean sweep in Delhi, its five candidates leading with the highest margin ever

Confident of emerging victorious on all the 7 seats in with five of its candidates breaking records in terms of leading with the highest margin ever, the BJP continued to dominate the trends while the and trailed at the second spot in five and two constituencies respectively.

Singer-turned-politician was leading in the Northwest constituency with a whopping margin of 5.04 lakh votes. He is pitted against AAP's Gugan Singh, who is on the second position and Congress' at the third spot.

BJP's from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma holds the record of winning by highest margin in of 2.68 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Confident of retaining the seat, Verma was leading with a margin of over 4.92 lakh votes while Congress's Mahabal Mishra was at the second spot. Verma had then broken the previous record of victory margin set by Sandeep Dikshit, who was elected the East winning by a margin of 2.41 lakh votes in 2009.

The BJP already got into a celebratory mode with jubilant supporters of the saffron party starting to burst crackers and shouting slogans at various counting centres.

Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast Delhi constituency against veteran and former and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a margin of over 3.54 lakh votes.

Tiwari said they (BJP) were sure of victory but did not expect such a "huge" margin.

"We were confident of the victory but were not expecting this kind of huge margin. I am indebted to the voters for imposing their faith in us.

"The kind of treatment that has meted out to me always, the public has always observed it and voted accordingly. We have crossed the first hurdle in Delhi and will now gear up for the second one in February (Assembly elections)," Tiwari told reporters.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his electoral debut from East Delhi constituency, was leading by a margin over 3.36 lakh votes. Gambhir is locked in a contest with Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

from New Delhi was also ahead of Congress' by a margin of over 2.37 lakh votes.

South Delhi's was leading with a margin of over 3.31 lakh votes on the seat with AAP's Raghav Chadha on the second spot.

Chandni Chowk was the only seat where the BJP candidate's margin was the lowest at



1.49 lakh votes. is locked in a close fight with veteran from the constituency.

Counting is underway for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

"The counting is going on smoothly in all the seven counting centres. Till now we have not received any complaints or any information of disturbance at the counting centres. Also the law and order situation is normal in the city," said.

