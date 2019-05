BJP leads in all seven seats in Delhi; three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes

The BJP was leading in all the seven seats in the national capital, with three of its candidates ahead by over one lakh votes, while the and the were trailing at the second spot in five and two seats respectively.

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast constituency against veteran and former and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a maximum margin of over 1.29 lakh votes.

claimed that the Balakot air strike in February, benefited the BJP in and elsewhere.

"I can say with absolute certainty that if the Balakot (air strike) had not taken place, the BJP would not have crossed 180 seats. They gained almost a 100 seats because of Balakot and how they multiplied," told reporters.

Singer-turned-politician was leading with a margin of 1.26 lakh votes from Northwest Delhi constituency where he is pitted against AAP's Gugan Singh, who is on the second position, followed by Congress'

BJP's from West Delhi Parvesh Verma was leading with a margin of over 1.12 lakh votes while Congress's Mahabal Mishra was at the second spot.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his electoral debut from East Delhi constituency, was leading by a margin over 58,000. So was from New Delhi, leaving Congress' on the second spot.

South Delhi's was ahead by a margin of over 80,000 votes on the seat with AAP's Raghav Chadha on the second spot.

Chandni Chowk was the only seat where BJP candidate's margin was less than



30,000. is locked in a close fight with Congress veteran from Chandni Chowk constituency.

Counting is underway for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

"The counting is going on smoothly in all the seven counting centres. Till now we have not received any complaints or any information of disturbance at the counting centres. Also the law and order situation is normal in the city," said.

