BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Congress

Slamming the new government in Maharashtra as "illegitimate", the Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister a black chapter in India's democracy and alleged that the state governor did not make effort to verify his claims of having support of a majority of MLAs.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP "scared" an "opportunist" Ajit Pawar, the NCP leader who has joined hands with the saffron party, and acted as "contract killer" of democracy.

Fadnavis had promised to put Ajit Pawar in jail but has made him deputy chief minister now, he said.

