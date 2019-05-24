The BJP is set to form the next government in as it has crossed the magic figure bagging 32 seats so far with results of 43 assembly constituencies being declared by late Thursday night.

The state assembly has 60-seats, but elections were held for 57 as three BJP candidates have won unopposed.

The three seats the BJP won uncontested are -- the Along East constituency in district from where Kento Jini has been elected, Yachuli seat in district from where Taba Tedir was declared elected, and Dirang seat in district from where Phurpa Tsering has been declared as winner.

In its debut in the state's electoral scene, the United performed remarkably well, winning seven seats.

The Congress, which bagged 42 seats in the 2014 polls, could secure only four seats, till the latest EC update.

Another debutant, (NPP) won one seat, while the lone regional forum the (PPA) also won one. Two also tasted victory in the state.

Among the major winners include (Mukto seat in district, bordering China), his third victory in a row and Deputy Chowna Mein, who had contested from the Chowkham constituency instead of his permanent

Former (Congress) retained his Sagalee seat while Health and was reelected from the Tuting-Yingkiong constituency for a Third consecutive term, defeating longest serving Chief Minister

Geology and (BJP) retained the Miao constituency for his fourth consecutive term defeating Chatu Longai of the by 3,856 votes.

Honchun Ngandam, who was seeking re-election from Pongchau-Wakka seat won from the constituency, defeating his nearest rival of the by a margin of 3,788 votes.

In a major setback, of BJP had to taste defeat at the hands of newcomer Talem Taboh of the JDU, while BJP candidate retained the seat for a second term defeating veteran by 3,592 votes.

In another setback for the BJP, Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who represented the Kalaktang constituency in district for the last two consecutive terms lost to newcomer Dorjee Wangdi Kharma of the JDU by a margin of 1,726 votes.

representing Bameng seat in district for last two terms, lost the seat to newcomer Goruk Pordung of the BJP.

(BJP) retained the Namsang seat in a multi-cornered contest, defeating his nearest rival of the NPP by a margin of 1682 votes.

While Lowang polled 3202 votes Boi could manage 1520 votes, election office sources said.

Congress Committee (APCC) Takam Sanjoy, who tried his luck from the Lekang assembly seat, was trounced by newcomer Jummum Ete Deori of the BJP by a margin of 5,493 votes.

Deori is the of former Rajya Sabha from the state Omem Moyong Deori.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)