Council of Europe assembly rejects far-right political grouping

The Council of Europe's assembly on Thursday rejected the creation of a political grouping of far-right European parties as nationalist movements look to make gains in this week's elections.

The Strasbourg-based Parliamentary Assembly has no binding powers, but brings together around 300 lawmakers from 47 states to make recommendations on rights and democracy.

The is separate from the and its parliament, and includes nations such as and

"The assembly's bureau today decided not to recognise the formation of new political grouping of New European Democrats/Europe of Nations (NDE/ENL)," the council said on its account.

Led by Austrian lawmaker of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), the NDE/ENL group looked to bring together nationalist lawmakers from Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and the

The request to recognise the new grouping was made last year.

"The was founded to protect democracy, human rights and the rule of law. The FPOe, AfD and the League want to destroy democracy," said German Social-Democrat and assembly member

The Parliamentary Assembly of the currently has six political groupings. The delegations are chosen to equally represent the political parties.

Eurosceptic, anti-immigration parties including France's far-right National Rally and want to score more seats in this week's election to shake up the establishment.

