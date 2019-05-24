TMC's Dinesh Trivedi loses to Arjun Singh of BJP in Bengal's

-
ALSO READ
Barrackpore: Trinamool's Trivedi faces strong challenge from BJP's Arjun
Trinamool was suffocating, BJP is better: Arjun Singh
BJP demands repoll in Bengal's Barrackpore constituency
I was attacked by TMC goons: BJP candidate Arjun Singh in West Bengal's Barrackpore
Trinamool terrorising my supporters: Arjun Singh
-
BJP's Arjun Singh wrested the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat from Trinamool Congress's Dinesh Trivedi in a fiercely fought poll battle by a margin of 14,857 votes.
Singh bagged 4,72,994 votes, while Trivedi, the former railway minister, could managed 4,58,137 votes.
In Bangaon, which has a sizeable number of Matua votes, BJP's Shantanu Thakur defeated Trinamool Congress's Mamata Thakur by a margin of 1,11,594 votes.
BJP got 6,87,622 votes in the seat, while the Trinamool Congress candidate bagged 5,76,028 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU