TMC's Dinesh Trivedi loses to Arjun Singh of BJP in Bengal's

BJP's wrested the Lok Sabha seat from Trinamool Congress's Dinesh Trivedi in a fiercely fought poll battle by a margin of 14,857 votes.

Singh bagged 4,72,994 votes, while Trivedi, the former railway minister, could managed 4,58,137 votes.

In Bangaon, which has a sizeable number of Matua votes, BJP's Shantanu Thakur defeated Trinamool Congress's Mamata Thakur by a margin of 1,11,594 votes.

BJP got 6,87,622 votes in the seat, while the candidate bagged 5,76,028 votes.

