BJP finalises seat-sharing pact with BDJS, Congress in Kerala for LS polls

The BJP Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing deal with the BDJS and Kerala Congress in the southern state for the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.
The BJP will field candidates in 14 seats in Kerala, while the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena or BDJS will contest in five seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress will fight in one, said Muralidhar Rao, national general secretary of the BJP.
Sources said former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan is likely to be BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram against Congress' Shashi Tharoor.
The BJP-led NDA is getting support from all sections of society in the state, Rao said.
Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and the state will vote on April 23.
