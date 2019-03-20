BJP finalises seat-sharing pact with BDJS, Congress in Kerala for LS polls

The Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing deal with the and in the southern state for the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.

The will field candidates in 14 seats in Kerala, while the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena or will contest in five seats and PC Thomas-led will fight in one, said Muralidhar Rao, national general secretary of the



Sources said former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan is likely to be BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram against Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

The BJP-led NDA is getting support from all sections of society in the state, Rao said.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and the state will vote on April 23.

