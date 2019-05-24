BJP gets one seat in Manipur, NPF bags another

-
ALSO READ
Stage set for Sikkim Assembly poll & lone LS seat in state
CM says govt committed to inclusive development of Manipur
Modi wave takes BJP 8 to 14 seats in northeast, NDA tally 17
AAP releases LS poll manifesto, primarily focuses on full statehood for Delhi
BJP's Kunvarji Bavalia wins Jasdan assembly seat
-
The BJP and the NPF bagged one Lok Sabha seats each in Manipur, while the Congress drew a blank.
BJP's RK Ranjan Singh managed to pull a victory in the Inner Manipur seat, defeating his nearest rival, Congress's O Nabakishore, by a margin 16,830 votes.
Ranjan polled 2,61,802 votes, while Nabakishore bagged 2,45,877.
Of the 32 assembly segments that make up the Inner Manipur seat, Ranjan got highest number of votes, 20,176, from Heingang, represented by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
CPI candidate Nara Singh secured the third spot with 1,33,093 votes.
In the Outer Manipur seat, Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate Lorho S Pfoze defeated BJP's H Shokhopao Mate by 73,782 votes.
Pfoze got 3,89,745 votes and Mate secured 2,89,745.
The NPF got maximum number of votes, 50,013, in the Naga-dominated Mao Assembly segment in the Senapati district.
The Congress, which won the seat in 2014, was decimated to the third spot.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU