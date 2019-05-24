BJP gets one seat in Manipur, NPF bags another

The BJP and the NPF bagged one seats each in Manipur, while the drew a blank.

BJP's RK Ranjan Singh managed to pull a victory in the Inner seat, defeating his nearest rival, Congress's O Nabakishore, by a margin 16,830 votes.

Ranjan polled 2,61,802 votes, while Nabakishore bagged 2,45,877.

Of the 32 assembly segments that make up the Inner seat, Ranjan got highest number of votes, 20,176, from Heingang, represented by N Biren Singh.

CPI candidate secured the third spot with 1,33,093 votes.

In the Outer seat, Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate defeated BJP's H Shokhopao Mate by 73,782 votes.

Pfoze got 3,89,745 votes and Mate secured 2,89,745.

The NPF got maximum number of votes, 50,013, in the Naga-dominated segment in the district.

The Congress, which won the seat in 2014, was decimated to the third spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)