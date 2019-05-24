Mumbai: 3 held for duping people with promise of rly jobs

-
The Mumbai Crime Branch have busted a job racket and arrested three persons, including a woman, who promised people recruitment as ticket collector in the railways, an official said Friday.
He identified the arrested persons as Rajeshkumar Tanti (28) of Bihar, Manishsingh Udaybhan Rai (39) from Uttar Pradesh and a woman from suburban Andheri.
"The accused used to pose as Chief Personnel Officer of the railways and would promise jobs as ticket collectors after taking Rs 7 lakh per person. Hundreds of job-seekers have been duped this way," he said.
"They were given appointment letters after medical tests. All these letters were fake. The gang even deputed select candidates at various railway stations, including Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district," he said.
He said some candidates got suspicious when they were not given posting for several months, following which one of them approached the Mumbai Crime Branch.
"Our probe found that the racket was being run from Uttar Pradesh. We raided a place in Varanasi after which Tanti and Rai were held. They revealed the role of the Andheri based woman who was arrested on Thursday. They have been remanded in police custody till June 3," he added.
