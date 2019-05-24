Mumbai: 3 held for duping people with promise of rly jobs

The Crime Branch have a job and arrested three persons, including a woman, who promised people recruitment as in the railways, an said Friday.

He identified the arrested persons as Rajeshkumar Tanti (28) of Bihar, Manishsingh Udaybhan (39) from Uttar Pradesh and a woman from suburban Andheri.

"The accused used to pose as of the railways and would promise jobs as ticket collectors after taking Rs 7 lakh per person. Hundreds of job-seekers have been duped this way," he said.

"They were given appointment letters after medical tests. All these letters were fake. The gang even deputed select candidates at various railway stations, including Chhapra in Bihar's district," he said.

He said some candidates got suspicious when they were not given posting for several months, following which one of them approached the Crime Branch.

"Our probe found that the was being run from We raided a place in after which Tanti and were held. They revealed the role of the Andheri based woman who was arrested on Thursday. They have been remanded in police custody till June 3," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)