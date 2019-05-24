Modi wave takes BJP 8 to 14 seats in northeast, NDA tally 17

Powered by the "Modi wave", the (BJP) was alone set to win 14 of the 25 seats in eight northeastern states, against 8 in the 2014 polls.

With three NDA constituents - the Nationalist (NDPP) of Nagaland, the Mizo (MNF) in Mizoram, the (NPP) in - winning three seats, the tally of would be 17 against 11 in 2014 polls.

On the other hand, the Congress, which had a strong base in all the northeastern states but currently no government under its rule in the region, had won or was set to win only four seats (three in and one in Meghalaya) against eight in 2019.

The counting of votes, which started at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, was on till midnight in many of the region's 25 seats.

In Assam, the ruling BJP had either won or was leading on in nine Lok Sabha seats, while the won or was ahead three seats this time like in 2014, including Kaliabor which was won by former Chief Tarun Gogoi's son However, All India Women lost her Silchar seat to BJP's Rajdeep Roy.

The Assam-based All India United Democratic Front, which had won three seats last time, was leading in only one seat -- Dhubri -- where party supremo Badruddin Ajmal was in the fray. In the tribal-dominated Kokrajhar constituency, Independent sitting Lok Sabha member Naba Kumar Sarania is leading with a significant margin over Pramila of Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF), an ally of BJP in

Like outgoing Lok Sabha, the two BJP allies, the BPF and the (AGP), would be no representation in the Lok Sabha this time too.

The ruling BJP set to win both the Lok Sabha seats in -- Tapir Gao (Arunachal East) and Kiren Rijiju ((Arunachal West). The BJP wrested the Arunachal East from the while the party retained the constituency.

In its maiden victory in Tripura's Lok Sabha battle, the ruling BJP, which in alliance with the tribal Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, wrested power in the state in the 2018 Assembly polls, is on the verge of winning both the state's two seats.

In Manipur, both the Inner and Outer seats were wrested by the BJP's Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Naga Peoples Front candidate respectively from the Congress.

In Meghalaya, former Union and (NPP) candidate won the Tura Lok Sabha seat, while sitting retained the Shillong seat.

Sangma, the younger sister of Chief and daughter of former Lok Sabha late Purno Sangma, defeated her nearest rival and former of the Congress by a margin of 63,775 votes.

In Sikkim, putting up a stunning electoral performance, the Krantikari Morcha (SKM) nominee Indra Hang Subba wrested state's lone Lok Sabha seat from ruling Democratic Front defeating Dek by a margin of 11,585 votes.

