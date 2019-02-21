CM says govt committed to inclusive development of Manipur

Singh said Thursday that his government was committed to uplift all the backward districts to bring inclusive development in the northeastern state.

He made the statement while taking part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on Governors address Thursday, the second day of the budget session of the 11th Legislative Assembly.

Being a state having hill and valley areas, the present government felt the need for a topographical need based budget to bring inclusive development.

The proposed the same to the Central government soon after it came to power, he said. As a result, the introduced (HADF) for States like Manipur, the said, according to an official release.

The selected 90 backward districts including Tamenglong/ district to provide extra funds for development under HADF. Tamenglong/ district will receive Rs 90 crore additional fund for taking up various developmental works under the fund, he added.

Newly created districts of the state could not be included in the list as selection under HADF was done based on the India Infrastructure Index, 2009, he added.

Informing that HADF is a continuous system, the chief minister assured the house that the would recommend other backward districts of the as well for inclusion in the list of beneficiaries of the fund.

Stating that the ongoing helicopter service is on the trial run, he informed that process for a full-fledged helicopter service is in the final stages.

Singh further said that the would put in all possible efforts to cover almost all the interior districts by the helicopter service.

The added that development of sports infrastructures are being taken up in different areas under Khelo India scheme. The government plans to install outdoor gyms in different areas, he added.

Discussion on the motion of thanks on governors address was moved by Health and L. Jayantakumar Singh and seconded by Moirang Assembly Constituency MLA P. Saratchandra Singh.

Tipaimukh AC MLA Chaltonlien Amo also took part in the discussion. Later, the House unanimously adopted the motion, the press release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)