BJP is 'bhyankar jumla party', snatch 'chowki' from 'chowkidar': Akhilesh

Launching an all out attack on the BJP, Yadav Monday termed it as a "bhayankar jumla party" and asked people to snatch the 'chowki' (post) of 'chowkidar'

Dismissing the BJP's alleged claim that "the boundaries of the country are safe due to it", Yadav charged the BJP with playing with nation's security, and said, "The truth is that the boundaries are safe due to our brave (army) jawans".

The former minister made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur in support of SP candidate from Kheri and BSP candidate from Dhaurahra.

The two Lok Sabha seats will go to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of elections along with 11 other seats of and 58 seats of eight other states.

Attacking the prime minister, the SP supremo said, "PM came to power in 2014 pretending to be a 'chaiwala'. Now after 5 years, he has become chowkidar. The people of Kheri should take away the 'chowki' of the chowkidar."



Questioning the PM's nomenclature of the opposition alliance as a 'mahamilawat', Yadav asked, said, "If the alliance of three parties - the SP, BSP and RLD - is a 'mahamilavat', what name should be given to the alliance of 38 parties (the BJP-led NDA)?"



Asserting that "the BJP had unrivalled power of distracting people (from real issues)", Yadav termed the BJP as "bhayankar jumla party."Taking a dig at Modi's recent election rally in which he had said the mahagathbandhan would indulge in fighting after the result, the said, "The grand alliance would not break on May 23 but it would break the arrogance of the BJP."Asserting that the implementation of the GST and demonetisation has devastated the Indian economy leading to unprecedented joblessness, he said, "The BJP has darkened the country's future to brighten its own."In his 40-minute address, Yadav also lashed out at the BJP for allegedly ignoring the farmers' plight.

Stating that the prime minister, in his Shahjahanpur rally, had assured farmers of doubling their income besides hiking prices of several crops by 1.5 times, he asked farmers if any of them received the assured price of any crop during the last 5 years of BJP regime.

"No received cane dues within 14 days as promised by the BJP," he claimed.

Terming the as "Dilli vali chamatkari sarkar", he said, "It stole five kg of urea fertilizer from each bag."



"Farmers are forced to save their fields from stray cattle instead of focusing on increasing the crop produce," he said, adding "he was thankful to those farmers who had enclosed stray animals in government buildings (to highlight the issue.)



Claiming that the has failed in both the Ujjwala and toilet schemes, relating to provisions of LPG connections and the toilets to the poor, he said, "The gave people toilet with single pit while the BJP with double but none could provide water."



Attacking the Congress, Yadav said, "What the intends to do is known to none."



"They (the Congress) do not intend to stop the BJP but are more keen to form their government in UP in 2022 instead of one in in 2019."



Referring to UP as ' Mukhyamantri', the SP supremo accused him of halting every "single, good work" done under the SP regime whether it be 102, 108 or 100 emergency services or the construction of or the provision of Samajwadi Pension.

" mukhyamantri says had there been no Constitution, the SP men would have been grazing cattle," said Yadav, adding "Had it been so, himself would have been restricted to some math (temple)."



He said the election commission must not ban Yogi from campaigning as the more he campaigns, the more will the alliance benefit.

Urging people to vote for the grand alliance candidates, Yadav asked them to "elect a and not a chowkidar, elect a and not a publicity minister".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)