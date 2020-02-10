BJP issues whip to its MPs asking them to be present in LS, RS on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned after scuffle between BJP and Cong MPs
Budget 2020: Govt looks to increase turnover of GeM portal to Rs 3 trillion
Budget 2020: Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry, meets President Kovind
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2020 in Parliament today
Budget: Govt to launch campaign to eliminate TB by 2025, says Sitharaman
-
The BJP has issued a whip asking its members of parliament to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Sitharaman is likely to speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha.
Discussions on the Union budget, which was presented on February 1, has been going on for the last few days in Parliament.
While opposition members have attacked the government over economic slowdown and "record-high" unemployment, treasury benches have lauded the Centre for various initiatives in the budget.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU