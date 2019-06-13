BJP leader shot at

Two unidentified men shot at Vishal Khandelwal, member of the Board, here late Thursday evening, police said.

The bullets did not hit but he suffered minor injuries while trying to save himself, police said.

The attackers managed to escape.

"When was coming out of his office around 7.30 pm, two unidentified persons who were lying in wait for him opened fire," said an of Road police station.

"The motive behind the attack is not clear yet but our investigation is on," he said.

