BJP leader shot at

Two unidentified men shot at Vishal Khandelwal, BJP member of the Dehu Cantonment Board, here late Thursday evening, police said.
The bullets did not hit Khandelwal but he suffered minor injuries while trying to save himself, police said.
The attackers managed to escape.
"When Khandelwal was coming out of his office around 7.30 pm, two unidentified persons who were lying in wait for him opened fire," said an official of Dehu Road police station.
"The motive behind the attack is not clear yet but our investigation is on," he said.
