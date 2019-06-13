JUST IN
Business Standard

MP CM announces Rs 1 cr aid for family of martyred CRPF jawan

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs one crore and a government job for the kin of CRPF jawan Sandeep Yadav who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yadav, who hailed from Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh, was among five Central Reserved Police Force personnel killed in the attack in south Kashmir Wednesday.

Expressing grief over his death, Nath said in a statement here that his supreme sacrifice has made the state proud.

Yadav, who hailed from Kulala village in Dewas, was attached to the 116thbattalion of the CRPF.

Two motorcycle-borne terrorists, believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, fired at a CRPF patrol party on the Khanabal-Pahalgham road in Anantnag district, killing five personnel from the paramilitary force and injuring three others Wednesday.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 22:40 IST

