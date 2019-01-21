BJP Mahila Morcha holds 'Lal Churi Abhiyan' against Odisha govt

Hundreds of activists of BJP's 'Mahila Morcha', scuffled with security personnel here Monday after being stopped from entering the state secretariat as part of the party's red bangles rally or the Lal Churi Abhiyan.

The agitators, including and Odia cine star Maheswata Ray, alleged that the state's government had failed to provide security to women.

The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha had launched Lal Churi Abhiyan on Saturday demanding justice for the Pipili rape and murder victim.

The campaign had begun from Arjungada in Pipili, the native village of the victim, after her mother gave the first two red bangles to the women wing of the saffron party.

"The 'Lal Churi Abhijan' is symbol of empowerment. We want to present the red bangles to the in order to empower him, so that he will be able to protect women in Odisha," said Ganguly.

She also questioned the acquittal of the accused in the case.

"The red bangles have been collected from women across the state and (the protest) is a mark of our respect," state women's wing said.

"We have brought all the bangles and will gift it to the and ask him to provide security to us," she added.

As part of their protest, the women had marched towards Naveen Niwas, the residence of Naveen Patnaik, but after being intercepted by the police, they changed their course and proceeded towards the state secretariat where they scuffled with the security personnel as they attempted to barge in.

Many of the agitators were also taken into preventive custody.

The Pipili rape and murder case dates back to 2011 when a 19-year-old woman was found unconscious and semi-naked in a paddy field in the village situated in district on November 28.

She succumbed to her injuries on June 21, 2012 after remaining semi-comatose in and Hospital in Cuttack.

