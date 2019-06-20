BJP MLA Raja Singh accuses cops of injuring him while

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Thursday accused the police of injuring him while he and his supporters were in the process of installing a statue of freedom fighter here, a charge denied by the police.

According to a senior police official, at about 2 a.m along with his followers attempted to install a 20-feet statue at Jummerat Bazar limits without any permission and in violation of law.

"He forcibly installedit with his followers by instigating them. When he was prevented by police he hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self-inflicted injury and is alleging that police has caused this injury," the said.

The police also released video footage which purportedly shows hitting his head with a stone-like object.

Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the city and is the lone BJP MLA in Telangana, took to to vent his anger and sought to know the reason "why the police was targeting him regularly?"



The BJP MLA also alleged that the "attacked" him and his supporters when they tried to replace the statue following which he suffered "serious" head injuries and had to be hospitalised.

also claimed that the police resorted to caning them.

Rani Lodhi was the wife of Vikramaditya Singh,

She was a Lodhi-tribe warrior-queen.

She raised a 4,000-member army and personally led it against the British in 1857.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)