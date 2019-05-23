BJP moving ahead in Arunachal assembly

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh moved ahead winning 10 out of the 13 assembly seats results of which were declared so far Thursday.

It has already won three seats uncontested taking the total number of those bagged by it to 13 and is poised to annex more as the party is leading in another 10 seats trends of which were available.

First timers JD(U) has bagged two and an independent one in the election to the 60-member house held on April 11.

BJP, however, received a major setback with Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, who represented the Kalaktang constituency in district for the last two terms, facing defeat in the hands of Dorjee Wangdi Kharma of JD-U, a new comer, by a margin of 1726 votes.

In another representing Bameng seat in district for the last two terms lost to new comer Goruk Pordung of the BJP.

Among those who won are Chowna Mein who had contested from Chowkham constituency for the first time, won the seat by a margin of 7,291 votes defeating his lone rival of the

The BJP retained the seat, which was represented by Meins elder brother C T Mein earlier.

The deputy chief minister, who won from Lekang seat in district in the past five consecutive terms since 1995, had to leave his citadel this election following the Permanent Residence Certificate issue which had turned violent.

Honchun Ngandam, who was seeking re-election from Pongchau-Wakka seat, defeated his nearest rival of the by a margin of 3788 votes.

of BJP retained the Namsang seat in a multi-cornered contest by defeating his nearest rival of the NPP by a margin of 1682 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA from Liromoba constituency in West Siang district Nyamar Karbak won from the seat for the third time defeating his nearest rival of the National Peoples Party by a margin of 664 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA from Khonsa East seat, Wanglam Sawin retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Danhang Phuksa of the NPP by a margin of 1594 votes.

who represented Dambuk constituency in district, retained the seat by defeating her nearest rival of the NPP by 873 votes.

New Comer of the BJP won from Doimukh constituency defeating his nearest rival of (NPP) by 2, 385 votes.

In prestigious Itanagar constituency, JD(U) candidate retained the seat winning by a slender margin of 302 votes in a multi-cornered contest and defeating his nearest rival of the BJP.

Sitting MLA from Lumla constituency in district, Jambey Tashi was re-elected from the seat by defeating his lone rival of the by a margin of 1288 votes. The BJP retained the seat.

Sitting BJP MLA from constituency Kento Rina retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Tojir Kadu of the Congress by a margin of 216 votes in a triangular contest.

In Bordumsa-Diyun seat in district, tasted victory by defeating his nearest rival of the BJP by a margin of 2379 votes.

The saffron party had won 11 seats in the 2014 assembly polls.

