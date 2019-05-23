Ex-Telecom Minister A Raja wins Nilgiris seat

-
Opposition DMK bagged the first result from Tamil Nadu Thursday, when former Union Minister A Raja won from The Nilgiris (SC) Lok Sabha seat, according to EC data.
Raja defeated his nearest rival M Thiyagarajan of AIADMK by a margin of over 2.05 lakh votes, wresting the seat from the ruling party in the state after a gap of five years.
Raja, a former union minister acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case, had lost the seat in the 2014 elections.
