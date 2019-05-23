Will work with PM for betterment of people in Delhi: Kejriwal

and chief Thursday congratulated for "historic" win of the NDA in the Lok Sabha election and asserted that his party fielded "very good" candidates on all the seats and he accepts the people's mandate.

Modi led his towards what is certain to be a spectacular victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

The BJP is also set for an astounding victory in Delhi, where it is leading in all the seven seats.

"I congratulate Sh for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

"We accept the mandate of the people. We fielded very good candidates and our party workers worked very hard during campaigning," he said in another tweet.

"Congratulations to Bhagwant and the people of Sangrur. Bhagwant will continue working for the people of and raising people's issues in Parliament," Kejriwal tweeted.

The has been a and has lashed out at him on several occasions during election campaigns, accusing the PM of indulging in of hatred.

Senior leader said the party respects the mandate of people.

"We will work together with Modi for the people of We have provided our best candidates. Every worked very hard in this election. We will continue our work for the people of Delhi," he said.

East Delhi candidate congratulated her rival from BJP Gautam Gambhir, saying she would continue to work for her constituency.

"And many thanks to the people of East Delhi. Have been overwhelmed by the love and affection I have gotten here. I will always be available for you and shall continue my work here for a safer, more educated and developed East Delhi," the graduate said.

She thanked the volunteers of the AAP "who gave their heart and soul" to her campaign.

"All of you are amazing! It gives me a great sense of hope that so many people from different walks have life have come together to bring change in this country," she said.

"And finally thanks to all the 1000s of people who supported my crowdfunding campaign! Not only did your support give me strength, but also the hope that we can create a clean model of election funding in India," said.

The seven candidates fielded by the AAP were - Brijesh Goyal, Chandni Chowk -Pankaj Gupta, South Delhi - Raghav Chadha, East Delhi - Atishi, North East Delhi - Dilip Pandey, North West Delhi - Gugan Singh and West Delhi - Balbir Singh Jakhad.

In New Delhi, Goyal is trailing by a margin of 4 lakh votes to BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, Gupta is trailing by over 3 lakh votes to BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan, Chadha is trailing by a margin of over 3 lakh votes to BJP candidate and is trailing by a margin of over 4 lakh votes to BJP candidate Gambhir.

On the other hand, Dilip Pandey is trailing by over 5 lakh votes to BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, Singh by a margin of over 6 lakh to BJP candidate and Jakhar by a margin of over 6 lakh to BJP candidate Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)