Lok Sabha polls: Four independent candidates emerge victorious

Four independent candidates, including cine star Ambareesh, have made it to the this time compared to three during the previous in 2014.

from Mandya in trounced (Secular) nominee Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H D Kumaraswamy. She won the seat with a margin of 1,25,876 votes.

is the wife of three-time MP and film star Ambareesh, who died last year. She contested as an independent after being denied ticket by the The BJP backed her by not fielding a candidate in the constituency.

Navnit defeated stalwart Anandrao V Adsul in Amravati. A five-time MP, Adsul lost by a margin of 36,951.

From Assam, Naba Kumar Sarania won the Kokrajhar seat for the second time in a row, defeating Pramila of the Bodoland Peoples Front by over 30,000 votes.

Besides, Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar won Dadar and Nagar Haveli by defeating sitting MP of the BJP by 9,001 votes.

During the 2014 general elections, three independent candidates had won -- two from and one from

Innocent from Chalakudy constituency had won with a margin of 13,884 votes while Joice George of Idukki defeated his competitor by 50,542 votes.

In 2009, as many as nine independent candidates had entered the 15th

The highest number of winning independent candidates was seen in 1957, when they bagged 42 seats, followed by 37 in 1952. Independent candidates won 20 seats in 1962 elections, 35 in 1967, 14 in 1971 and 12 seats in 1989. In all the rest 10 elections, they could not cross single digits.

The lowest count was observed in 1991 when only one had won out of total 5,514 independent candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)