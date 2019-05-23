BJD candidates leading in 9 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

The ruling (BJD) was leading in nine Lok Sabha seats in as per initials trends on Thursday, officials said.

In Aska Lok Sabha seat BJD seat Pramila Bisoyi is leading against her nearest BJP rival by 852 votes, they said.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD is leading by 358 votes against his nearest BJP rival in the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In Balangir Lok Sabha seat Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the BJP is leading against her nearest rival Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD by 727 votes.

BJD candidate is leading against his nearest BJP rival by 1,349 votes in the Dhenkanal seat.

Sarmistha Sethi of BJD is leading against her nearest BJP rival by 513 votes in the Jajpur seat.

In the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, Basanta Kumar of BJP is leading against his nearest BJD rival Puspendra Singh Deo by 195 votes.

Achyutananda Samanta of the BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival by 756 votes in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

In Keonjhar seat BJD candidate is leading against her nearest BJP rival by 329 votes.

Kausalaya Hikaka of the BJD is leading against his rival by 226 votes in Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

In Nabarangpur seat, of BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival by 114 votes.

Nalini Kanta Pradhan of BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival by 677 votes in the Sambalpur seat.

