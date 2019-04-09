BJP's 'short-sighted' poll manifesto is voice of an isolated man: Rahul

In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president on Tuesday said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short sighted" and "arrogant".

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the high-stakes general election starting April 11 on Monday, promising to implement the NRC in different parts of the country to push out infiltrators and zero tolerance to terror while reiterating its pet causes -- construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, dealing with Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"The was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant," he added.

The Congress had dubbed the BJP's election manifesto a "Jhansa Patra" (deception document) and a "bubble of lies" on Monday and said it would have been better had the saffron party issued a "maafinama" instead.