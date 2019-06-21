BJP sees red as PM's picture missing at Yoga Day function

BJP leaders took umbrage Friday over the missing picture of at a function organized by the government in Madhya Pradesh to mark International Day.

The function was held at the Lal Parade ground here.

and and others noticed that the banner which served as the backdrop for the stage did not have Modi's picture on it.

They brought it to the notice of School Education Minister Dr who was present.

" has played a key role in getting international recognition for Yoga, because of which the has designated June 21 as Day," Sharma later told PTI, saying the banner should have featured Modi.

However, state played it down, saying "it is not compulsory to put up prime minister's photograph at government programs."



said the missing photograph of the at the event showed the government's narrow-mindedness.

He also criticized for not taking part in the function at the Lal Parade ground.

"When the BJP was in power, then ensured his presence at such events and religiously performed Nath chose to do yoga at his official residence and released a purported photo of it on just for formality," Agrawal alleged.

Nath, meanwhile, tweeted "Best Wishes on "



"Stay healthy by doing yoga and include it in your everyday routine," he said.

observed at Raj Bhawan.

Chouhan took part in celebration at the state BJP office here with other party leaders.

