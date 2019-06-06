Prashant Kishor meets Mamata; may work to fine-tune TMC's strategy for 2021 Bengal polls

met here on Thursday, raising speculation about working with her in the near future to help her foil the BJP's growing influence in the state and maintain her grip on Bengal for the 2021 state polls.

Accompanied by TMC MP and the chief minister's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, Kishor had a discussion with the CM at Nabanna, the state secretariat, for nearly two-and-a-half hours, sources said.

They said Kishor agreed to work with her if she so desired.

While leaving Nabanna, Banerjee did not speak to anybody from the media about her meeting with Kishor.

Attempts to reach out to the leaders of the (TMC), led by Banerjee, to know about the outcome of the meeting did not bear any fruit.

The TMC supremo left for Nimta in north Kolkata to meet the family members of a who was killed late Tuesday evening. A is among the two persons arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

Banerjee's meeting with Kishor took place at a time when the TMC supremo is facing a tough challenge from the BJP on her home turf.

The saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats in Bengal in the recently-concluded general election, only four less than the TMC's 22.

Buoyed by the stupendous performance, BJP leaders are now claiming that their next target is to overthrow the TMC from power in the 2021 Bengal polls.

Kishor, who shot into the limelight after the BJP's spectacular victory in the 2014 general election, subsequently worked with several leaders of different political parties.

He joined Nitish Kumar's (United) last year as its But he continues to work as a

