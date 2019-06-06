Smith, Coulter-Nile lead Australia to 288 all out after top-order meltdown

fast bowlers ripped through the Australian top-order in a brilliant spell before and the record-breaking led a stunning fightback to power the defending champions to 288 all out in their match here Thursday.

Sent into bat, the Australians were in all sorts of trouble against the short-pitched deliveries unleased by the West Indian fast bowlers, who extracted a lot of bounce and seam movement initially from the track.

The Australians, who had easily beaten in their first match, lost four quick wickets for just 38 runs in the eighth over with (6), (3), (13) and (0) falling cheaply.

But, Smith led a remarkable fightback with a 73 off 103 deliveries while Coulter-Nile unleashed a late onslaught with an unbelievable 92 off 60 balls.

Coulter-Nile, who hit eight fours and four sixes, in fact, became the highest run scorer by a number eight batsman in a This was his maiden fifty in his 29th ODI. His previous highest was a 34 last year.

From 79 for five in the 17th over, the Australians clawed their way back to 119 for five at the halfway mark. With Smith and Coulter-Nile on the ascendency, they were 206 for six at the end of 40 overs before adding 81 runs in the final nine overs for five wickets.

The spadework for the fightback was done by Smith, who, in March, came out of a 12-month ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Coming out at the team total of 26 for two in the fourth over, Smith played a defiant yet solid innings to hold the Australian innings together. He hit seven boundaries for his 20th ODI fifty and first after his international comeback.

Wicketkeeper batsman chipped in with a 55-ball 45, which was studded with five boundaries, for an invaluable 68-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith to resurrect the Australian innings before Coulter-Nile played the innings of his life.

For West Indies, who had a four-pronged pace attack, was the most successful bowler with 3/67 while his fast colleagues Oshane Thomas, and took two wickets apiece.

