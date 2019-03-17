BJP steps up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The BJP Sunday stepped up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign with and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders, many of them Union ministers and chief ministers, also put out short advertisement videos showing that people from different walks of life have turned 'chowkidar' (watchman) to do their bit for the country like Modi.

Modi's Twitter profile identified him as " Narendra Modi" and similar was the case with other BJP leaders as they launched a coordinated campaign.

"As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions. The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future.#MainBhiChowkidar #ChowkidarPhirSe," Railway Minister tweeted.

Shah tweeted a campaign video to highlight people's efforts to keep their surroundings clean.

Modi had Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.