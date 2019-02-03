BJP unsuccessfully trying to create laboratory in WB for its experiments: Cong

The Sunday said the BJP was "unsuccessfully" trying to build a laboratory in West for its experiments, on a day the government denied permission to UP to land his chopper in the eastern state.

"What would have happened had he (UP CM) gone? He had also gone to Rajasthan, and What did he do? He revealed the caste of Hanuman and you know the results," said at a conference here.

"People voted for the party it wanted. They (BJP) want to make West a laboratory for its experiments and they are not achieving any success in it," he said.

The tussle between the TMC and BJP got uglier Sunday, with the West denying permission to Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.

Adityanath had to address the rallies via telephone. He later lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool (TMC) government in the state, saying the days of Mamata Banerjee's rule were "numbered".

Responding to a question on the Centre's decision to accord sanction to prosecute former Union



P Chidambaram in the case, Khera said people have lost faith in investigating agencies under the BJP government.

"They said they will bring 'badlav' (change), but they are now taking 'badla' (revenge). People do not trust their intentions. They arrest people and pressurise them to name (the ruling party's) political opponents. Who trusts the and " he said.

