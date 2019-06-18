Srikanth only Indian in Race to Guangzhou Rankings

Top Indian shuttlers Nehwal and P V Sindhu are currently outside the top 10, while Kidambi Srikanth is ranked sixth in the Race to Rankings, which will determine the qualifiers to the

While Srikanth rode on his quarterfinal finishes in five of his six tournaments, Sindhu and are ranked 13th and 12th respectively in women's singles list which is being headed by Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon.

Sindhu has not been in the best of form this season with just two semifinal finishes to show, while had started the year with a semifinal show at and a title win at Masters but didn't sizzle after that, reaching the quarters at All England and

Saina's performance was also affected after she was diagnosed with Acute Gastroenterities in March.

Srikanth is the only Indian in the Race to Rankings which is being headed by Jonatan Christie, who rode on his second title of the year at earlier this month.

Sameer Verma, who had reached the semifinals at the World Tour Finals last year, is ranked 30th.

The World Tour will begin again next month with Super 100 (July 2-7), followed by Super 300 (July 9-14), Open Super 1000 (July 16-21), Russian Open Super 100 (July 16-21), Super 750 (July 23-28) and Open Super 500 (July 30- August 4).

