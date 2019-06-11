Thawarchand Gehlot appointed Leader of Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
India steadfast on path of progress under Modi: Jaitley
Narendra Modi makes it possible, says Arun Jaitley
Cong's bid to 'cheat' poor again: Jaitley slams Rahul's minimum income promise
Modi never did caste politics, says Jaitley
Do not want to be a minister due to health reasons, Jaitley writes to PM
-
Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed on Tuesday the Leader of the Rajya Sabha, a position occupied in the previous Narendra Modi-led government by senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley who has had health issues and is currently recovering, official sources said.
Gehlot, the social justice and empowerment minister, is an experienced parliamentarian and a Dalit face of the saffron party.
The appointment for the Leader of the Rajya Sabha is made by the party in power at the Centre.
The 71-year-old leader from Madhya Pradesh has almost four decades of legislative experience. He was a member of the state assembly for several terms and has served in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU