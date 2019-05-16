BJP will make sedition law more stringent: Rajnath

Hitting out at the for promising to abolish law in its poll manifesto, Thursday said the legislation will be made more stringent after returns to power at the Centre.

At a rally in Himachal Pradesh's district in support of Sharma who is seeking re-election from seat, he said Indian economy has become on of the fastest growing economy in the world and the IMF has praised the country for its economic growth.

He also claimed that inflation has been controlled during the five years the BJP's rule.

If voted to power again, the will make the provisions of law more stringent to check anti-national activities, Singh said, adding has not acquired even an inch of land of any other country but if any other nation tries to do so, will prevent it at any cost.

In its poll manifesto, the has promised to abolish the provision of in the IPC and review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as well as deployment of the armed forces.

"The is the only party where a can become a with his relentless efforts. On the other hand, there is a party which revolves around only a family," Singh claimed.

is pitted against Sukh Ram's grandson who has been fielded in the seat by the Aashray Sharma's father recently resigned from the state cabinet but is still a BJP MLA in segment.

Voting for state's all four seats -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- will take place during the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

