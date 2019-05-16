Chana futures climb 2.23% on strong spot demand

Chana prices shot up by 2.23 per cent to Rs 4,627 per in futures trade Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions, supported by uptick in demand from dal mills at spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in June was trading higher by Rs 101, or 2.23 per cent, at Rs 4,627 per with an open interest of 4,627 lots.

Chana to be delivered in July also traded higher by Rs 98, or 2.14 per cent, at Rs 4,671 per in 51,560 lots.

Speculative positions created by participants due to a firm trend at the spot markets on the back of strong demand from dal mills led to the rise in chana prices, analysts said.

