BJP wrests Raiganj, Dilip Ghosh wins Medinipur

BJP's Debasree Chaudhuri wrested the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat, defeating TMC's Kanaialal Agarwal by 60,574 votes, officials said Thursday.
Chaudhari got 5,11,652 votes, while Agarwal bagged 4,51,078.
Sitting CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim emerged third with 1,82,035 votes and Congress's Deepa Dasmunshi, wife of Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi, got 83,662 votes.
In Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, BJP's Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh defeated TMC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia by 88,952 votes.
Ghosh bagged 6,85,433 votes, while Bhunia managed 59,6481 votes.
In Kanthi, Trinamool Congress candidate Sisir Adhikari defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Debasis Samanta, by a margin of 1,11,668 votes.
Adhikari got 7,11,872 votes and Samanta 6,00,204, the Election Commission said.
In Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha seat, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay defeated BJP's Rahul Sinha by 1,27,095 votes.
While Bandyopadhyay bagged 4,74,891 votes, Sinha polled 3,47,796.
In Balurghat, BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar defeated TMC's Arpita Ghosh by a margin of 33,293 votes.
Majumdar polled 5,39,317 votes, while Ghosh got 5,06,024 votes.
In Darjeeling, BJP's Raju Bista defeated TMC's Amar Singh Rai by 4,13,443 votes.
Bista got 7,50,067 and Rai polled 3,36,624 votes.
In Barasat, TMC's Kakoli Ghoshdastidar defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Mrinal Kanti Debnath, by a margin of 1,09,983 votes.
Ghoshdastidar bagged votes 6,48,084 and Debnath polled 5,38,101 votes.
TMC's Birbhum candidate Satabdi Roy won by beating BJP's Dudh Kumar Mondal by 88,924 votes.
Roy garnered 6,54,077 votes and Mondal bagged 5,65,153 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
