Muslim representation in Parliament to increase marginally

Muslim representation in the 17th could increase marginally from the previous election with as many as 26 candidates having won or leading, prominent being NC's and AIMIM's Assauddin Owaisi.

Owaisi won the election from by 2,82,186 votes for the fourth time and will became the longest serving Muslim candidate. His party candidate Imtiaz Jaleel Syed, a former journalist, was leading by nearly 4,500 votes from Aurangabad constituency in

In Uttar Pradesh, four Muslim candidates won, while two other were leading, according to latest trends.

In West Bengal, three Muslim candidates won and three others were leading.

Two Muslim candidates from have won the election and one candidate was leading. In Jammu and Kashmi, two Muslim candidates from the National Conference won the election and another was leading.

Two Muslim candidates emerged as winners in Bihar, while one candidate each in and Lakshadweep emerged victorious. Two Muslim candidates in and one in were leading.

The outgoing had 23 Muslim MPs, the most being from and The highest number of Muslim were in 1980 when as many as 49 from the community which constitute nearly fifth of Indian population present in the Lok Sabha.

The previous 14th and 15th Lok Sabha had 30 and 34 Muslim each when Congress-led UPA was in power. In 1984 when swept to power following the assassination of his mother and then as many as 42 Muslim MPs were there.

The lowest number of Muslim MPs were in 1952 when just 11 were present in the Lok Sabha.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool is likely to send most number of Muslim candidates as three members (Mushidabad, Jaghipur and Uluberia constituencies) have won and two others were leading in Basirhat and Arambagh seats.

Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan and National Conference (NC) are expected to sent three Muslim candidates each.

While BJP did not field any Muslim candidate in this election, its ally LJP fielded Choudhary Mehbhoob from Khagaria in who won by a margin of over 2.48 lakh votes.

Abdhullah returned to the Lok Sabha from parliamentary constituency, defeating BJP's candidate by 70,050 votes.

His party National Conference won the Anantnag seat by 6,676 votes and was leading in Baramulla by over 30,000 votes.

Azam Khan, who during the campaign created controversy with his coloured remarks against BJP rival Jayaprada, was leading in the Rampur seat in by nearly 1.10 lakh votes. SP candidate S T Hasan won from Moradabad, while Shafiqur Rehman was leading from Sambhal.

SP's ally BSP candidates won from Amroha, Ghazipur and Saharanpur. Local don Mukhtar Ansari's brother defeated from Ghazipur in eastern by a margin of over 1,19,392 votes.

In Kerala, Indian Union -- an ally of -- won two seats -- P K Kunhalikutty (Mallapuram) and E T (Ponnani seat).

While the Left was decimated across the country, CPI(M)'s candidate A M Ariff was leading in the Alappuzha seat in

Congress's good performance in helped its candidate won the Faridkote seat by 83,256 votes. Its candidate in Mohammad Jawed won the Kishanganj seat by 34,466 votes, while was leading by over 10,000 votes from Maldah Dakshin in

Congress's candidate was leading by over 1.25 lakh votes from Barpeta seat in

Perfume baron Badraddin Ajmal (AIUDF) was leading by over 2 lakh votes from his traditional seat of Dubri in

