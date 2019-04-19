Salim demands re-polling at 24 booths in Raiganj LS seat

CPM candidate from on Friday demanded re-polling at 24 booths of the parliamentary constituency, alleging and hooliganism by the armed goons of (TMC) inside these polling stations.

In a letter to the Returning (RO) Arvind K Mina, the said that the re-polls have to happen to ensure a free and fair election in Lok Sabha seat.

Salim has demanded re-polling at 21 polling stations of Islampur, one polling station of Goalpokhar, Hemlabad, and each.

Salim has alleged that at several polling stations, armed goons intimidated the voters, presiding officer, and polling agents, expelled the polling agents soon after the elections started and voting was conducted totally by the armed goons.

He also claimed that he had conveyed to the police observer about the potential of a complete hijacking of the polling process in booths of Agdimti Khunti in Islampur but no proper arrangements were made.

"It is also to be noted that five days before the election day, I had informed the Police Observer of the potential of a complete hijacking of the polling process in booths of Agdimti Khunti GP in Islampur, but no proper arrangements were made," he said in the letter.

Salim also alleged that he was attacked by the goons of (TMC) while visiting booths no. 37 and 39 of Islampur.

Alleging that it took security officers an hour to respond to ensure his safety, he said, "What can the voters and election personnel expect from your office when they are terrorised while attempting to exercise their right to vote?"

Salim urged the Returning to put an objective report so that the Election Commission of (ECI) can take affirmative action to ensure a fair and successful conclusion for the polling process.

The polling to 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state is scheduled to be held in all seven phases. Five seats went to polls in the first two-phase conducted on April 11 and April 18.

The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)